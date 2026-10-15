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WATCH: Kamala Harris explains the deep message behind her iconic cackle

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Kamala Harris explains the surprisingly deep and powerful message behind her signature laugh, offering a philosophical take on the cackle that has become one of her most recognizable trademarks.

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