WATCH: Kamala Harris explains the deep message behind her iconic cackle

Kamala Harris explains the surprisingly deep and powerful message behind her signature laugh, offering a philosophical take on the cackle that has become one of her most recognizable trademarks.

Kamala Harris: I'm aware of memes about my laugh. I was raised in a family that included very powerful women who laughed from their bellies. They would sit around the kitchen table with their coffee, laughing loud laughs. And that's how I laugh–and the people that I respected. https://t.co/jhn5KUsRsD pic.twitter.com/MnAAQXppbP — Ezydu (@ezradulis) October 13, 2026