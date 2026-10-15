WATCH: Knesset speaker holds up book with ‘Jew’ written 6 million times to show real genocide October 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-knesset-speaker-holds-up-book-with-jew-written-6-million-times-to-show-real-genocide/ Email Print Speaking in Rome, the Knesset speaker urged nations spreading the genocide lie against Israel, holding up a thick book with the word “Jew” printed six million times to represent the Holocaust, a real genocide. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/aqzEZ1lnMWPrNwHJ.mp4 Amir OhanaGazaGenocide