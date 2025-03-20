Search

WATCH: Leftist protesters battle with police outside of Netanyahu’s home

Police deployed water cannons to disperse protesters outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem, where demonstrators, including opposition leader MK Yair Golan, were shoved to the ground amid clashes over the anticipated firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.



