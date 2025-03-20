WATCH: Leftist protesters battle with police outside of Netanyahu’s home March 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-leftist-protesters-battle-with-police-outside-of-netanyahus-home/ Email Print Police deployed water cannons to disperse protesters outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem, where demonstrators, including opposition leader MK Yair Golan, were shoved to the ground amid clashes over the anticipated firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-20-at-12.27.05_bd07af5c.mp4״הדמוקרטים״ מפרסמים תיעוד נוסף של הרגע שבו הוטח גולן אל הקרקע pic.twitter.com/IxFwrb5UBl— מורן אזולאי Moran Azulay (@moran_azulay) March 20, 2025 Anti-Netanyahu protestsIsraeli policeRonen Bar