WATCH: Michigan imam – ‘One day will come and we’ll slaughter the Jews like sheep’ March 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-michigan-imam-one-day-will-come-and-well-slaughter-the-jews-like-sheep/ Email Print He also urged every Muslim to be ‘a soldier for Islam, whether it be through money, the tank, or the hand, and to die the way Allah wants us to die.’ Michigan Friday Sermon by Imam Abdou Zindani: One Day the Muslims Will Slaughter the Jews like Sheep; Oh Allah, Make Us Soldiers for You, Make Us Die the Way You Want Us to Die #antisemitism pic.twitter.com/mAw1dhZVnq— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 18, 2024 antisemiteImam Abdou ZindaniMichigan