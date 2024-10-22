WATCH: NBA legend reflects on playing in Israel – ‘The best decision I’ve ever made’

Known for being a strong headed and aggressive defender, Patrick Beverly took his talents to the Israeli basketball league where he currently plays for Hapoel Tel Aviv.

“I like it here man. I feel good. I love my teammates. I love my coach. I love the owner”

A couple NBA teams have been reaching out to @patbev21 but he’s happy playing overseas @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/gD022eq4eh

