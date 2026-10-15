Search

WATCH: Netanyahu reveals he called Syrian president to stop Druze massacre

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-reveals-he-called-syrian-president-to-stop-druze-massacre/
Email Print

Prime Minister Netanyahu told Druze in northern Israel he will keep protecting them, revealing he phoned Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa during the Sweida massacres and the killing stopped immediately.

>