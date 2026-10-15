WATCH: Netanyahu reveals he called Syrian president to stop Druze massacre October 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-reveals-he-called-syrian-president-to-stop-druze-massacre/ Email Print Prime Minister Netanyahu told Druze in northern Israel he will keep protecting them, revealing he phoned Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa during the Sweida massacres and the killing stopped immediately. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/lQbiEL1UQSfNhXsH.mp4 Ahmed al-SharaaBenjamin NetanyahuDruzeSyria