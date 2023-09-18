WATCH: Netanyahu to Musk – Israel ‘changed its character’ with judicial takeover 3 decades ago

“Democracy is supposed to be checks and balances of the three branches on each other. In Israel, the judiciary has no checks and no balances. It just has power,” the Israeli leader told U.S. billionaire Elon Musk during a trip to the Tesla factory in California.

