WATCH: Netanyahu to Musk – Israel 'changed its character' with judicial takeover 3 decades ago September 18, 2023

"Democracy is supposed to be checks and balances of the three branches on each other. In Israel, the judiciary has no checks and no balances. It just has power," the Israeli leader told U.S. billionaire Elon Musk during a trip to the Tesla factory in California.

LIVE: Speaking with @elonmusk about how we can harness the opportunities and mitigate the risks of AI for the good of civilization. https://t.co/XiAQwOXzcP — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 18, 2023