WATCH: Netanyahu welcomes Lithuanian PM to Jerusalem, lauds 'excellent relations' June 12, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to Jerusalem Monday afternoon. "Lithuania and Israel have excellent relations, which are going to become even stronger, even better in your visit. And you're indeed a welcome friend here in Jerusalem," Netanyahu said. Aside from regional issues, especially the Iranian threat, the two leaders discussed at length cooperation in a range of areas, including innovation, cyber security and artificial intelligence.