WATCH: New dairy farm in Negev desert will be Israel’s largest – and the cows, the country’s happiest May 24, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-dairy-farm-in-negev-desert-will-be-israels-largest-and-the-cows-the-countrys-happiest/ Email Print The Halutza dairy farm established in the Negev desert established just only a year ago will become the largest in Israel, with support from Jewish National Fund-USA. And the cows will be the country’s happiest. HalutzaIsraeli agricultureIsraeli farmersIsraeli technologyNegev