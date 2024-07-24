WATCH: New Oct. 7th footage shows Israeli hostage getting transported on a motorcycle

Matan Zangauker was abducted on Oct. 7th during the horrific massacre and is seen wedged between two terrorists on a motorcycle as Palestinians in Gaza cheer raucously.

WATCH New footage shows two terrorists abducting hostage Matan Zangauker on a motorcycle on October 7th. Listen to how happy the uninvolved Palestinians are.. wow pic.twitter.com/E8vbrNrNUs — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 23, 2024