WATCH: Orthodox Jews hold evening prayer service at White House December 20, 2022

Surrounded by Christmas trees, Orthodox Jewish men who attended the White House Chanukah celebration took a break in order not to miss their evening prayers, Jacob Kornbluh, senior reporter for The Forward, tweeted.

Here's more video of the White House Ma'ariv led by Hasidic ba'Al tefillah (master of prayer) and in Nusach Ashkenaz. Spotted: @akeyak, @NYCGreenfield, @ChaninaSperlin, @SEichenstein, @JacobEisdorfer, @LeonGoldenberg1 and @WspuShomrim coordinator Yanky Itzkowitz. pic.twitter.com/nAsvLZlQoo

— Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 20, 2022