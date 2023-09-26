WATCH: Palestinian Authority celebrates anniversary of kidnapping of Israeli soldiers September 26, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-authority-celebrates-anniversary-of-kidnapping-of-israeli-soldiers/ Email Print The Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah faction reenacted the September 4th, 1982 capture of eight IDF soldiers in Lebanon. The eight soldiers were captured in Bhamadoun, Lebanon, and were exchanged in two deals with Fatah and the PFLP for the release of 5,850 jailed terrorists. FatahIncitement to terrorKidnappingPalestinian incitement