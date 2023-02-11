Search

WATCH: Palestinian children celebrate Jerusalem terror ramming attack which killed three

Palestinian children in Gaza handed out sweets and other treats in Gaza on Friday, celebrating a car-ramming terrorist attack earlier in the day that killed three people, including two brothers aged 6 and 8.

Meanwhile, the Muezzin loudspeakers of the al-Arbaeen mosque in Issawiya, the Arab suburb of Jerusalem where the terrorist, Hossein Karake, came from, mourned his death.



 