WATCH: Palestinian children celebrate Jerusalem terror ramming attack which killed three February 11, 2023

Palestinian children in Gaza handed out sweets and other treats in Gaza on Friday, celebrating a car-ramming terrorist attack earlier in the day that killed three people, including two brothers aged 6 and 8. Meanwhile, the Muezzin loudspeakers of the al-Arbaeen mosque in Issawiya, the Arab suburb of Jerusalem where the terrorist, Hossein Karake, came from, mourned his death. #Gaza Strip: Palestinian children celebrate the car-ramming attack in which two #Israeli civilians were killed, including a six-year-old boy, and which left several others injured. pic.twitter.com/Lpg6V4fdbW — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) February 10, 2023 Arab terrorCar-rammingEastern JerusalemGazaJerusalem terrorPalestinian terrorRamming attack