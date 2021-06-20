WATCH: ‘Palestinian resistance’ prevented Israel from attacking Iran, says Tehran University professor June 20, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-resistance-prevented-israel-from-attacking-iran-says-tehran-university-professor/ Email Print Emad Abshenas, a professor of International Relations at Tehran University, said the “Zionist entity” suffered a “severe blow” thanks to the rockets used by Hamas that were manufactured by Iran. HamasIran proxiesIranian threatRockets from Gaza