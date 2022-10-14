WATCH: Palestinians fire at IDF with ambulance caught in middle October 14, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-fire-at-idf-with-ambulance-caught-in-middle/ Email Print A gunfight between Palestinian terrorists and Israeli soldiers in Jenin was captured on video. Two Palestinians were killed, including a doctor who joined the terrorists in the battle against IDF troops. A Palestinian ambulance was caught in the middle of the firefight. מחנה הפליטים ג'נין הבוקר. pic.twitter.com/oVnJZNsR9A — טל לב רם (@tallevram) October 14, 2022