WATCH: Palestinians force Haredi man to kiss their feet

The two teenagers were arrested.

By World Israel News Staff

A video circulating on TikTok shows two Palestinian teenagers forcing an ultra-Orthodox man in Jerusalem’s Old City to bend down on his knees and kiss their feet, with the caption, “look at how he kisses his shoes” with a laughing emoji.

Police arrested the two and charged them with assault.

Last year, a video of a Palestinian pouring hot coffee on an Orthodox man went viral.







*בהמשך לסרטון טיקטוק-המשטרה מעדכנת שעצרה שני חשודים:* החשודים (16,14 תושבי העיר העתיקה בירושלים), הועברו לחקירה ובשעה זאת, החשודים מובאים לדיון בבית המשפט.איכס גועל נפש .. מאסר עולם צריך על דבר כזה . pic.twitter.com/5XBtDChJ9X — כל החדשות בזמן אמת 🟢Saher (@Saher95755738) December 2, 2022

Police said it “will continue to fight the crimes of abuse, violence and humiliation and bring those involved to justice.”

“Documenting illegal acts of this type and disseminating them on social media is even more serious, and the perpetrators knew that filming the act would only help the police gather evidence, locate those involved and quickly arrest them,” police said.