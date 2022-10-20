WATCH: YouTube Star wants Ben Shapiro gassed first if there’s another Holocaust October 20, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-podcaster-wants-ben-shapiro-gassed-first-if-theres-another-holocaust/ Email Print Speaking Monday night on his H3TV podcast, American-Jewish Youtuber Ethan Klein said that if there’s another Holocaust, he hopes famous conservative commentator Ben Shapiro – also an American Jew – would be the first victim to be gassed. Shapiro’s Daily Wire outlet employs Candace Owens, and according to Klein, she was the one who encouraged West to make his recent antisemitic comments. Following an outcry, Klein defended himself by noting that he, too, is a Jew and would also be murdered. If there were another Holocaust, I would hope that Ethan and his family escaped. But maybe that’s just me, Shapiro responded. “I hope Ben gets gassed first.” Left-wing YouTube star Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) muses about another holocaust against the Jews and says he hopes @benshapiro is killed first. pic.twitter.com/lrFSvg7aiM — Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 19, 2022 Ben ShapiroCandace OwensHolocaustKanye West