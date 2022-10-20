WATCH: YouTube Star wants Ben Shapiro gassed first if there’s another Holocaust

Speaking Monday night on his H3TV podcast, American-Jewish Youtuber Ethan Klein said that if there’s another Holocaust, he hopes famous conservative commentator Ben Shapiro – also an American Jew – would be the first victim to be gassed.

Shapiro’s Daily Wire outlet employs Candace Owens, and according to Klein, she was the one who encouraged West to make his recent antisemitic comments.

Following an outcry, Klein defended himself by noting that he, too, is a Jew and would also be murdered.

If there were another Holocaust, I would hope that Ethan and his family escaped. But maybe that’s just me, Shapiro responded.