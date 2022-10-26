Search

WATCH: Presidents Isaac Herzog and Joe Biden meet in the Oval Office

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with US President Joe Biden in the White House on Wednesday. Issues on their agenda included the signing of a US-brokered Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement, and Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine.