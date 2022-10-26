WATCH: Presidents Isaac Herzog and Joe Biden meet in the Oval Office October 26, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-presidents-isaac-herzog-and-joe-biden-meet-in-the-oval-office/ Email Print Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with US President Joe Biden in the White House on Wednesday. Issues on their agenda included the signing of a US-brokered Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement, and Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine. President Biden meets with Israeli President @Isaac_Herzog in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/CrwBfgAQoL — CSPAN (@cspan) October 26, 2022 Isaac HerzogJoe BidenUS-Israel relations