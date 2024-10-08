Watch: Pro-Israel activist beaten by anti-Israel demonstrators October 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-israel-activist-beaten-by-anti-israel-demonstrators/ Email Print Todd Richman, co-founder of Democratic Majority for Israel, was assaulted by pro-Hamas demonstrators in Manhattan while walking with an Israeli flag. This is @DemMaj4Israel Board co-chair @toddrichman being beaten by pro-Hamas terrorist protesters. Arrests must be made. Israel supporters must be able to walk their city streets in safety. They don’t know who they’re messing with! pic.twitter.com/enLUsAFBP1 — Democratic Majority for Israel (@DemMaj4Israel) October 7, 2024 assaultDemocratic MajorityTodd Richman