WATCH: Pro-Israel influencers show college students they’re actually Zionists June 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-israel-influencers-show-college-students-theyre-actually-zionists/ Email Print Social media stars Montana Tucker and Zach Sage visit American college campuses and show anti-Israel students they’re really Zionists. Zach Sage is back on university campuses, and let me tell you, idiocy is as rampant as ever.Must watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/L0d3i9wCeP— Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) June 29, 2024 American college campusesAntisemitismZionists