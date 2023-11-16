WATCH: Rabbi launches hunger strike, demanding hostages receive humanitarian aid November 16, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rabbi-launches-hunger-strike-demanding-hostages-receive-humanitarian-aid/ Email Print Rabbi Avidan Freedman decided to go on a hunger strike and not move from the chalk circle he drew around himself until the Red Cross gets access to the 239 hostages being held in Gaza, and he is calling on others to join him. hostagesHunger strikeRabbi Avidan FreedmanRed Cross