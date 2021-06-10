WATCH: Right-wing MK protests Temple Mount ban, arrives to site despite prohibition

Right-wing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the Old City of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate on Thursday, protesting the recent decision to ban him from visiting the site due to not having coordinated his arrival in advance.

“[Police] are breaking the law,” Ben-Gvir told reporters. “[Arab Joint List MK] Ahmed Tibi got in without any coordination … the law requires them to allow MKs to enter freely,” he added, calling the situation “a complete disgrace.”