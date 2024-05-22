WATCH: Sen. Cruz slams Blinken for American foreign policy failures May 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-cruz-slams-blinken-for-american-foreign-policy-failures/ Email Print Senator Cruz digs into Antony Blinken for his failures in stopping Iran and empowering Israel’s enemies by threatening to withhold weapons and not standing by their ally. 🚨WATCH: Senator Cruz RIPS Secretary of State Blinken for catastrophic foreign policy failures of Biden administration🚨 pic.twitter.com/g8hkgThS3u— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 21, 2024 Antony Blinkenforeign policyIranIsraelTed Cruz