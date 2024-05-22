Search

WATCH: Sen. Cruz slams Blinken for American foreign policy failures

Senator Cruz digs into Antony Blinken for his failures in stopping Iran and empowering Israel’s enemies by threatening to withhold weapons and not standing by their ally.



