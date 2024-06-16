Pro-Hamas activists target Ted Cruz’s home weekly over Israel support

Sen. Ted Cruz is among a number of Republican lawmakers questioning Israel's neutral stance. (R-Texas) (AP/Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Texas senator vows to ‘stand with Israel’ despite regular harassment ‘from antisemites’ demonstrating outside his home.

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel activists have targeted Texas Senator Ted Cruz for weekly harassment over his stance on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, holding noisy demonstrations outside his home every Saturday and Friday, Cruz revealed.

In a tweet Saturday, the Texas Republican shared a one-minute video clip of anti-Israel activists chanting “Free, free Palestine” outside of his home while ringing bells and waving Palestine Liberation Organization flags.

For the past 6 months, anti-Israel protestors have come to my home just about every Sat morning at 7 am and most Fri nights until 10 or 11 pm. They scream, disturb the peace & wake the neighbors. No matter how much these antisemites cheer Hamas, I will stand with Israel.

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HR7amvVKmJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2024

Calling the anti-Israel demonstrators “antisemites,” Cruz said he would continue to publicly back the Jewish state despite the harassment.

“For the past 6 months, anti-Israel protestors have come to my home just about every Sat morning at 7 am and most Fri nights until 10 or 11 pm.”

“They scream, disturb the peace & wake the neighbors.”

“No matter how much these antisemites cheer Hamas, I will stand with Israel.”

A spokesperson for the senator reiterated his determination in a statement to Fox News, emphasizing his support for the eradication of the Hamas terror organization.

“It doesn’t matter how long this anti-Israel, pro-terrorist harassment continues. Sen. Ted Cruz will continue to fight antisemitism and stand for Texas values. He’s proud to stand with Israel as the country fights to utterly eradicate Hamas for as long as it takes,” the spokesperson said.

Fox News reported that the demonstrations have been held outside Cruz’s home 23 times since February 10th, with the latest held this past Friday evening.

The weekly protests have been organized by the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization, whose national umbrella group, The National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP), praised Hamas’ invasion of Israel on October 7th as a “historic win for the Palestinian resistance.”