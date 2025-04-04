IDF probe confirms the army’s failed in its mission to protect the residents’ of kibbutz Nirim

According to the report, the IDF only reached Nirim in the early afternoon, after which time much of the damage had been done, and many of the terrorists had returned to Gaza, some with hostages.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Friday, the IDF announced the conclusion of an investigation that the military ” failed in its mission to protect the residents” of kibbutz Nirim on October 7th, 2023.

Around 150 Hamas terrorists, invading in three waves, attacked Nirim. The kibbutz had 400 residents before October 7th and is located across the border, only a few hundred meters away from Khan Younis in Gaza.

Terrorists killed five civilians and took another five hostages. They also killed ten soldiers while capturing eight.

Of the civilians taken hostage, three were returned, and two were murdered in captivity. Hamas returned three corpses of IDF soldiers, and of the five remaining in captivity, two are believed to be still alive.

Among the soldiers who fought in Nirim on October 7th was Captain Omer Neutra, whose corpse is being held in Gaza.

The probe identified a crucial point when military forces left the kibbutz after there were no terrorists identified in the area, only to leave a vacancy for a new wave of terrorists to invade the kibbutz.

The residents of Kibbutz Nirim courageously faced the terrorists until help arrived.

The investigation concluded that significant failures in creating an accurate, current understanding of the situation were caused by the breakdown of the chain of command, the collapse of command centers, and communication challenges between field forces and local communities.

The report paid tribute to the bravery of the kibbutz’s residents, including its security force.

The main takeaways from the probe included the need to provide sufficient defense for a broad area and to improve preparedness, including establishing IDF posts.