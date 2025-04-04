Danny Danon tells UN Security Council to ‘heed Gazans cry’ against Hamas

Danon criticized the council for focusing mainly on complaints against Israel rather than working to dismantle terrorist organizations.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s UN Ambassador responded to the UN Security Council’s criticisms of Israel’s military by playing a recording of Gazans rising up against Hamas and urged the body to “heed their cry” by taking courageous actions against the terror group.

The UN Security Council initiated an emergency session to discuss Israel’s renewed military actions in Gaza after Hamas refused to agree with a US-backed plan to release captives during a pause in fighting.

He said, “Hamas is taking advantage of the fact that you have lost your moral compass and is building on its war plan based on the UN’s moral confusion. Your shameful silence strengthens Hamas. You are desecrating the UN Charter and its values.”

Danon played a recording of Gazans protesting against Hamas.

He said, “The Gazans have the courage you don’t have – hear their cry: Hamas – go out— out, out out, ‘Hamas Itla Barra – Barra Barra!'”

When the UN Security Council condemned the IDF after an aid worker was injured, Danon pointed out that the aid worker had been treated in Israel and had Nazi tattoos.

Danon said, “We will investigate our activities, but why don’t you demand the same from yourselves? – How do you allow something like this to happen under your roof?”

He added, “We will not apologize for harming terrorist commanders who hid in UN buildings. We will continue to dismantle Hamas’s terror machine, piece by piece, neighborhood by neighborhood, until the threat is removed and our hostages return home. Only then will the war end.”

Although it initially tolerated demonstrations in Gaza, Hamas cracked down on protest leaders. Most notably, they kidnapped, tortured, and executed 22-year-old Odai Nasser Saadi Al-Rubai for participating in the protests.