WATCH: Netanyahu visits Holocaust memorial on banks of the Danube

While on his trip to Hungary, Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the Holocaust memorial “Shoes on the Danube Bank,” which honors the massacre of Jews by Hungarian fascists during World War II.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife joined Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his wife at the Danube, standing at the Shoe Memorial—a solemn tribute to the Jews of Hungary who were executed there during the Holocaust by Hungarian collaborators. pic.twitter.com/C72i5zQUSH — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 4, 2025