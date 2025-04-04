Search

WATCH: Trump – ‘It’s better if we have direct talks with Iran’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-its-better-if-we-have-direct-talks-with-iran/
Email Print

President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, revealed that both Iran and the US are seeking to initiate direct nuclear talks, with the diplomatic process expected to be faster and smoother.

>