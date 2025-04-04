WATCH: Hezbollah official – ‘Anyone who fires rockets at Israel should be executed’ April 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-official-anyone-who-fires-rockets-at-israel-should-be-executed/ Email Print Hezbollah-affiliated journalist Qassim Qassir stated that loving life is now part of ‘resisting,’ and that the Lebanese people want to live without fear of Israeli attacks.Hizbullah-Affiliated Journalist Qassim Qassir Calls for Execution of Anyone Firing Rockets at Israel: People Want to Live, Love of Life Has Become Part of the Resistance pic.twitter.com/fscMJaTr7f— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 3, 2025 HezbollahLebanonrockets