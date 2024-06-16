Search

WATCH: Radical Turks stone and destroy Biden, Netanyahu effigies

Turkey, a NATO member, has been sympathetic and supportive of Hamas, a terrorist organization that vows to kill every Jew and is even more anti-American than antisemitic.

