WATCH: Palestinian children parade through city with dozens of weapons aloft June 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-children-parade-through-city-with-dozens-of-weapons-aloft/ Email Print The systematic abuse and brainwashing of children in Gaza and Palestinian towns in Israel are horrific, and it trains another generation of Jew-hating terrorists. Palestinian children in Judea and Samaria during todays holiday:“We are Hxmas” pic.twitter.com/d3bTSmhgpO— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 16, 2024 childrenHamasPalestiniansWeapons