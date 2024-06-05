Shooting reported at US Embassy in Beirut June 5, 2024 US Embassy In Jerusalem. (Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)Shooting reported at US Embassy in Beirut Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/shooting-reported-at-us-embassy-in-beirut/ Email Print Local media reported the gunfight lasted for almost half an hour.By JNSLebanon’s security agencies have launched an investigation into a Wednesday morning shooting outside the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut.The unidentified assailant was injured during the attack and was evacuated to hospital. The motive behind the attack remain unclear. At “8:34 a.m. local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the embassy,” the embassy said. “Our facility and team are safe,” the statement added.The United States and Lebanon were “in close contact” to determine the circumstances of the incident, according to the embassy. At 8:34 a.m. local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. Embassy. Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF, ISF, and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe. Investigations are underway and we are in close contact…— U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) June 5, 2024 According to local reports, three gunmen fired on the embassy, with a Lebanese security official confirming this to The National, a state-owned English-language daily newspaper published in Abu Dhabi.Read Minister calls for Hezbollah ultimatum: Withdraw or IDF goes inThe newspaper also reported that the Lebanese Armed Forces identified the shooter as a Syrian. A diplomatic source told The National that an embassy guard was shot in the incident.Local media reported the gunfight lasted for almost half an hour. إطلاق نار في محيط #السفارة_الأميركية بـ عوكر! pic.twitter.com/KUrODtGmpr— Lebanon Debate (@lebanondebate) June 5, 2024 LebanonShootingSyrianUS embassy