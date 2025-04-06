Revealed: Hamas requested huge sum of money from Iran to ‘destroy Israel’ on Oct 7th

Israeli intelligence shows that even if Iran was uncertain of the precise plans, Hamas could not have created so much devastation without Iranian funding.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed a document on Sunday recovered by the IDF in Gaza that proves Iran’s central role in supporting and funding Hamas’s invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023.

The document shows Hamas requested $500 million from Iran before October 7, “to destroy Israel.”

In response to the request, “Izadi,” the head of Palestinian Affairs for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, indicated that although Iran’s financial situation was strained, he would approve the transfer of funds to now-deceased Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.

Izadi said that the conflict against Israel and the US was of prime importance and should be funded despite the hardship of sanctions the Islamic Republic has been facing.

When the IDF discovered the document, they sent it to the IDF Intelligence Catalogue unit, where essential foreign intelligence items are analyzed and stored.

After revealing the contents of the documents, Katz emphasized that Iran is the “head of the snake” and is the nerve center of terror groups such as Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah, and similar organizations in Syria and Iraq.

Israeli intelligence has indicated that even if Iran was uncertain of the precise plans or dates of the attack, Hamas could not have created so much devastation without IRGC training and Iranian funding.

This is not the first document proving that Iran was funding Hamas; a letter recovered by the IDF in February 2024 showed that Hamas received $154 million from Iran.

In addition, Sinwar left behind envelopes filled with cash that were thought to have been sent by Iran.

US Congressional Republicans are pushing to solidify President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran through a 10-bill legislative package aimed at sanctioning the Iranian leadership, severing its access to funds, and crippling the regime’s regional terror proxies.

The campaign includes “the toughest Iran sanctions package ever proposed by Congress,” according to the Republican Study Committee, the House’s largest GOP caucus, which is leading the effort.