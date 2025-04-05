‘Genocide John’ signs deface Senator Fetterman’s family charity over Israel support

Fetterman: “Since 10/7/23, I’m used to the vandalism at our home or my office … But Gisele and volunteers distribute food, clothing and formula at no cost to our community—and they shouldn’t have to put up with this.”

By JBN

Senator John Fetterman’s unwavering support for Israel has made him a target yet again, this time hitting close to home as protesters left signs on Thursday labeling him and his wife “Genocide John” and “Genocide Gisele” outside her volunteer-run distribution center in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

Established in 2012 when her husband was mayor, Gisele’s ‘Free Store’ has become a vital community resource, accepting donations of food, clothing, and other essentials to redistribute to those in need at no cost.’

“Since 10/7/23, I’m used to the vandalism at our home or my office,” Sen. Fetterman responded on X. “But Gisele and volunteers distribute food, clothing and formula at no cost to our community—and they shouldn’t have to put up with this.”

While many Democrats have pushed against Israel’s defensive war in Gaza, Sen. Fetterman has remained resolute in his support. Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre, the Pennsylvania senator has bravely hung posters outside his Washington office of the Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas.

Last month during a visit to Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented him with a silver-plated pager symbolic of the ones the IDF used to cripple Hezbollah forces back in September.

In turn, Fetterman presented Netanyahu with a framed 1986 newspaper article showing the prime minister at a Philadelphia memorial dedication for his brother Yonatan, who led the daring 1976 Entebbe hostage rescue mission in Uganda that saved over 100 Jewish lives but cost him his own.

“I unapologetically, 100% stand with Israel, and demand the release of all remaining hostages,” Fetterman wrote on X following the meeting. “Sending this from Israel.”