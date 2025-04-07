WATCH: Former IDF spox says Hamas doesn’t intend to voluntarily release all the hostages April 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-idf-spox-says-hamas-doesnt-intend-to-voluntarily-release-all-the-hostages/ Email Print Jonathan Conricus believes Hamas is only stalling for time and has no real intention of releasing all hostages, warning that Israel can’t afford to settle for anything less than total hostage recovery and Hamas’s complete dismantling. HamashostagesIDFJonathan Conricus