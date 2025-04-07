Search

WATCH: Hometown of deceased Israeli hostage Omer Neutra renames street in his honor

Plainview, Long Island, paid a powerful tribute to fallen IDF Captain Omer Neutra—whose body is still held hostage by Hamas—by renaming a stretch of Manetto Hill Road in his honor, uniting families and a community in grief, resilience, and remembrance.

