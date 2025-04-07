War crimes complaints filed in Britain against 10 IDF soldiers

London police reportedly set to receive criminal complaints against 10 British citizens who served in the IDF during the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, accusing them of war crimes.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A criminal complaint accusing British citizens who served in the IDF of war crimes in the war against Hamas is set to be filed with London police on Monday, The Guardian has reported.

The report, published early Monday morning, claims that a group of British attorneys is poised to submit a 240-page dossier to the London Metropolitan Police later today, detailing alleged war crimes committed by 10 British nationals who served in the Israeli military since the October 7th invasion by Gaza.

According to the report, the dossier details the alleged killing of civilians and aid workers, including some whom the document claims were shot by Israeli snipers.

In addition, the dossier accuses the 10 of involvement in allegedly indiscriminate airstrikes on hospitals.

The dossier was drafted by a group of British lawyers and researchers in The Hague on behalf of the Gaza-based Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and the UK-based Public Interest Law Centre (PILC).

One of the attorneys involved in the drafting of the dossier has been identified as Michael Mansfield, a far-left barrister at Nexus Chambers who has for decades worked as a civil liberties, environmental, and animal rights lawyer.

A supporter of the then-Labour UK leader Jeremy Corbyn, in 2019 Mansfield called for the banning of meat consumption, calling carnivory “genocide.”

None of the 10 individuals named in the dossier have yet been publicly identified, though Monday’s report noted that they include officer-level personnel.

In a statement on the eve of the filing of the complaint, Mansfield explained his involvement in the case.

“​If one of our nationals is committing ​an offence, we ought to be doing something about it​. Even if we can’t stop the government of foreign countries behaving badly, we can at least stop our nationals from behaving badly.”

“British nationals are under a legal obligation not to collude with crimes committed in Palestine. No one is above the law.”