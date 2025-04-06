Israel launches first agricultural shipments to Azerbaijan

The move could pave the way for similar opportunities in other countries along the route.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

For the first time, Israel will export fresh agricultural produce — mangoes, avocados, and peppers — to Azerbaijan, marking a significant milestone in 33 years of diplomatic ties, Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture announced on Sunday.

“We are proud to open a new door for Israeli agriculture on the Modern Silk Road. This is an unprecedented move that expands agricultural exports and constitutes an important growth engine for the Israeli economy,” said ministry Director General Oren Lavie.

The move could pave the way for similar opportunities in other countries along the route, he added.

“Strengthening the export of Israeli agricultural products not only increases the country’s income, but also contributes to national food security, by establishing Israel’s position as a leading global producer and reducing dependence on external markets. For farmers in the Gaza Strip, the Galilee and the Arava, this is a real opportunity to expand their activities while rebuilding the areas damaged by the war,” the ministry said.

The ministry credited Israel’s Plant Protection and Inspection Services for ensuring the produce meets Azerbaijan’s import standards.