NYPD cops shoot assailant who attacked children with a meat cleaver

The man attacked and injured a woman and three children between the ages of 8 and 16, leaving at least one of the children in critical condition.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In Brooklyn on Sunday morning, a man armed with a meat cleaver who attacked several people was shot by police when he refused to disarm.

The violence erupted suddenly in mid-morning in the Bensonhurst neighborhood when a man armed with a meat cleaver attacked and injured several people, including a woman and three children between the ages of 8 and 16, leaving at least one of the children in critical condition.

‘I was watching through the window and the girl covered in blood came out,” a neighbor told the New York Post. “And then there was another girl. The two girls were just covered in blood.”

“I was shaking. I’m still shaking now,” she said. “I don’t usually see them. They just moved here. I lived here for seven years, and there are a lot of new people moving here.”

Images on the scene show several girls walking on the street entirely covered with blood, with the assailant on a stretcher.

NYPD officers who responded to the 911 call fired at the assailant when he refused to drop the meat cleaver and instead moved toward the cops. The suspect has sustained serious injuries.

“They brought out a guy on a stretcher, all bloody without a shirt,” neighbor Humbert Huerta said. “I don’t know who it was, but they shot him twice. They took him out and put him in the ambulance. Probably 40 years old.”

All of those wounded in the attack were taken to Maimonides hospital, with one child in critical condition.

According to neighbors’ testimony, the mother of some of the children was not home when the attack occurred, and the woman who was injured might have been a babysitter.