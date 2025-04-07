Search

WATCH: Netanyahu lands in Washington, meets with Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick for tariff talks

After his trip to Hungary, Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived in Washington to meet with President Trump, discussing the tariffs imposed on Israel, the ongoing threat from Iran, and the hostages still held in Gaza.



