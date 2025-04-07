WATCH: Netanyahu lands in Washington, meets with Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick for tariff talks April 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-lands-in-washington-meets-with-commerce-sec-howard-lutnick-for-tariff-talks/ Email Print After his trip to Hungary, Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived in Washington to meet with President Trump, discussing the tariffs imposed on Israel, the ongoing threat from Iran, and the hostages still held in Gaza.Netanyahu Arrives in Washington for high-stakes US visit amid trade, security tensionsREPORT | @JoshMarks78 ▸https://t.co/aw7YVoqj72 pic.twitter.com/z9EExhEKZ0— Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) April 7, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-07-at-12.04.21_5eb725f3.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuHoward Lutnicktariffs