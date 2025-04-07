Pro-Hamas Harvard students, grads lose US visas

Five Harvard students and recent graduates stripped of their visas, campus newspaper reveals, as Trump administration continues to push deportations of pro-Hamas foreign students.

By World Israel News Staff

At least five foreign nationals who are either currently studying at Harvard University or who recently graduate from the college have been stripped of their American student visas, according to a report over the weekend, apparently in connection to their involvement in anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests.

On Sunday, The Harvard Crimson reported that Harvard’s international office has sent out an email to international students, warning them that recently, three current Harvard students and two newly-minted graduates have lost their student visas which enable them to legally remain in the U.S.

The discovery was made during a “routine records review,” Harvard wrote to foreign students.

“We are not aware of the details of the revocations or the reasons for them, but we understand that comparable numbers of students and scholars in institutions across the country have experienced similar status changes in roughly the same timeframe,” Harvard’s international office wrote.

The email did not identify the students or the graduates, or share any details which could be used to identify them.

However, Sunday’s report noted that the visa cancellations come as the Trump administration moves forward with efforts to deport foreign college students involved in anti-Israel campus demonstrations – many of them illegal – which have been accused of crossing the line into antisemitic incitement and devolving into harassment of Jewish students.

On March 27th, Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that over 300 visas have been revoked in the preceding weeks.

This past Saturday, Rubio’s office announced that the State Department is revoking all visas issued to South Sudanese citizens, after South Sudan refused to accept South Sudanese nationals being returned home from the U.S.