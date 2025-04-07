Search

WATCH: Netanyahu reveals ‘Swords of Iron’ details, navigating Biden admin in hard-hitting interview

In an interview with Israeli media, Prime Minister Netanyahu offers an in-depth look at the pivotal decisions that have shaped Israel’s war against multiple terror groups since the October 7 attacks.



