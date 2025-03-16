IDF kills two Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon

On Tuesday, Jerusalem and Beirut initiated negotiations toward settling their border dispute.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday morning targeted and killed two Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the Islamists were involved in surveillance operations and played a key role in directing terrorist attacks in the Yatar and Mais al-Jabal areas.

The IDF emphasized that these activities by the terrorists breached the established understandings between Jerusalem and Beirut, highlighting a violation of the agreed-upon terms.

On Saturday, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist operating in the area of Kfarkela (aka Kfar Kila) in southeastern Lebanon, the military said.

On Thursday night, the IDF attacked a site in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley used by Iranian-backed Hezbollah to produce “strategic weapons.”

The situation in Lebanon remains volatile following the end of the truce on Feb. 18. The ceasefire, which went into effect on Nov. 27, ended more than a year of war after Hezbollah began attacks on Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, one day after the Hamas-led massacre in the northwestern Negev.

On Tuesday, Jerusalem and Beirut initiated negotiations toward settling their border dispute.

Representatives of the IDF, the United States, France and Lebanon agreed during a meeting in Naqoura in southwestern Lebanon to establish three joint working groups aimed at stabilizing the region.

The working groups will focus on three main issues: The five strategic points in Southern Lebanon that remain under Israeli control following the expiration of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire; the U.N.-delineated Blue Line border and the 13 territorial disputes between the two countries; and the status of Lebanese detainees held by Israel.