WATCH: French academic gets chased out of lecture by terror supporting mob

Fabrice Balanche, a French geographer and Middle East expert, was branded a "terrorist" and "Zionist" by a mob of masked pro-Hamas agitators who stormed his lecture at Lyon-2 University, ultimately forcing him to abandon the event.Nouvelle vidéo de militants d'extrême gauche intimidant le professeur @FabriceBalanche lors de son cours à @univ_lyon2.Son crime ? Avoir dénoncé leurs méthodes sur CNews.Pour en savoir plus ⤵️https://t.co/m3oJbsQdgL pic.twitter.com/mWKU7UOvhh— Boulevard Voltaire (@BVoltaire) April 3, 2025