Search

WATCH: Muslims on Hajj at Mecca chant ‘Death to America and Israel’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-muslims-on-hajj-at-mecca-chant-death-to-america-and-israel/
Email Print

During Hajj, the obligatory pilgrimage that every Muslim must undertake at least once in their lifetime to the Kaaba in Mecca, Muslims were chanting for the downfall of America and Israel.



>