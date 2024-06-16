WATCH: Muslims on Hajj at Mecca chant ‘Death to America and Israel’ June 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-muslims-on-hajj-at-mecca-chant-death-to-america-and-israel/ Email Print During Hajj, the obligatory pilgrimage that every Muslim must undertake at least once in their lifetime to the Kaaba in Mecca, Muslims were chanting for the downfall of America and Israel. TURKEY:Eid al-Adha in Istanbul: Peaceful citizens stone images and effigies of US President Biden and Israeli PM Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/eC0KLYtLSN— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 16, 2024 anti-AmericanantisemitesHajjMeccaMuslims