‘What are Shin Bet, IDF hiding about October 7th?’ – Netanyahu’s son

Yair Netanyahu in Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court in connection with his suit against political activist Abie Benjamin, June 5, 2018. (Flash90)

“If there was no treason, why are they so afraid?” asks Yair Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu questioned on social media if the Israeli army and intelligence services are engaged in a cover-up to hide their complicity in the October 7th terror onslaught.

Writing on his X account, Yair Netanyahu said he was suspicious of a recent decision by the Supreme Court to freeze a probe into the failures of the military and intelligence agencies on the day of the deadliest terror attacks in Israeli history.

“What are they trying to hide? If there was no treason, why are they so afraid for external and independent parties to check what happened?” Netanyahu wrote.

“To this day, no one has explained why they did not inform the Prime Minister about the conversation held the night before October 7th,” he continued, referring to his father.

“Why was he not informed about the material discovered as part of the Walls of Jericho intelligence report? Why did the heads of the army and intelligence constantly claim that Hamas was deterred? Where was the Air Force on 7.10”?

Netanyahu went on to state that he believed the inquiry into the failures during October 7th would be carried out in such a way to absolve the state institutions of responsibility.

“A state investigation committee, despite the pretentious name, is always chaired by a Supreme Court judge, and is therefore almost always used as a cover-up committee for the Left,” he added.

Netanyahu, 32, has a long history of making controversial statements on social media.

Earlier this week, he branded the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet as “fatal failures” on his X account.

In July 2020, Netanyahu confronted left-wing Kibbutzniks (Kibbutz residents) on X, calling them “communists who stole half the country’s land.”