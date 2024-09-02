WATCH: Senior Lebanese political party president condemns Hezbollah’s war with Israel

Samir Geagea, the President of the Lebanese Armed Forces, slammed Hezbollah for acting on the wishes of a foreign state, Iran, and putting Lebanon in harms way.

BREAKING Samir Geagea, the President of the Lebanese Forces, contends that Hezbollah has pulled Lebanon into an unwanted conflict, acting in the interests of a foreign power, namely Iran. @Anthonioseo pic.twitter.com/1caeUwmr67 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 2, 2024