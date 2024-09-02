Search

WATCH: Senior Lebanese political party president condemns Hezbollah’s war with Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-lebanese-political-party-president-condemns-hezbollahs-war-with-israel/
Email Print

Samir Geagea, the President of the Lebanese Armed Forces, slammed Hezbollah for acting on the wishes of a foreign state, Iran, and putting Lebanon in harms way.

>