WATCH: Suspected ‘nationalist arsonists’ taking advantage of ongoing heatwaves, setting fires near Jerusalem August 5, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-suspected-nationalist-arsonists-taking-advantage-of-ongoing-heatwaves-setting-fires-near-jerusalem/ Email Print Suspected “nationalist arsonists” have been taking advantage of the ongoing heatwaves in Israel and setting fires in Jerusalem and the surrounding area in recent days, Israeli officials suspect. Fires in Israelforest fireJerusalem