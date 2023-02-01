WATCH: Tel Aviv University establishes first satellite observatory for quantum optical communication February 1, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tel-aviv-university-establishes-first-satellite-observatory-for-quantum-optical-communication/ Email Print The Center for Quantum Science and Technology at Tel Aviv University has built the first ground station in Israel – and among the most advanced in the world – for tracking, sensing, hyperspectral imaging, and optical and quantum communication with satellites in orbit around the Earth. Israeli technologySpace technologyTel Aviv University