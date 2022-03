Chaos in Be’er Sheva as the terrorist who claimed several victims late Tuesday afternoon is seen on the ground.

A terror attack has been reported in the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva. Several civilians were wounded including one killed. The attacker was reportedly shot and killed. Palestinian militant groups have yet to publish statements or claim credit for the attack. #Israel pic.twitter.com/jHdISkvbu5 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 22, 2022